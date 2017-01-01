A mood and medication tracker that helps you make sense of your mental healthJoin The Beta!
Too often you neglect your mental health.
You count calories and exercise in the pursuit of physical health. But what about your mental health? How do you maintain a strong sense of mental wellness?
How are you feeling?
You want to know without a doubt that this has been the best day of your life. Or maybe it has been miserable and you need to reflect on why. Wellness reminds you to record your moods and beautifully graphs them so you can always see how you have been feeling.
Does treatment help?
Pills. Tablets. Patches. Exercise. The goal is always the same: to feel better. But what helps you? Wellness stores your medications, reminds you to take them, and records how consistent you are. It's your doctor's dream.
Know the answer.
We designed Wellness to make sense of your mental health. We want to help you understand your mood, what affects it, and why it changes. We want you to feel your best and we know Wellness will help.
Your health in one place.
When you connect Wellness with Apple Health, you'll have a bird’s-eye view of your health. From Activity and Workouts, to Menstruation and Mindfulness, you’ll have all your health data in one convenient place.